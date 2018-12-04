LIVE STREAM: Former Pres. George H.W. Bush lies in state at US Capitol

WASHINGTON - The nation’s capital embraced George H.W. Bush in death with solemn ceremony and high tributes to his service and decency, as the remains of the 41st president took their place in the Capitol rotunda for three days of mourning and praise by the political elite and everyday citizens alike.

With Bush’s casket atop the Lincoln Catafalque, first used for Abraham Lincoln’s 1865 funeral, dignitaries came forward Monday to honor the Texan whose efforts for his country extended three quarters of a century from World War II through his final years as an advocate for volunteerism and relief for people displaced by natural disaster.

President from 1989 to 1993, Bush died Friday at age 94.

Trump salutes Bush’s casket in Capitol Rotunda

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have paid their respects to former President George H.W. Bush at the U.S. Capitol.

The nation’s 41st president is lying in state at the Capitol Rotunda. The Trumps stood in front of the casket Monday evening with their eyes closed for a few moments.

After Trump saluted the casket, the pair walked out.

Trump skipped an earlier service at the Capitol, where Bush was eulogized by Vice President Mike Pence, among others.

Trump plans to attend Bush’s state funeral Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral.

Trump has a fractured relationship with the Bush family, whom he has repeatedly criticized. But he has praised Bush since his passing as “just a high-quality man who truly loved his family” and a “terrific guy” who will be missed.

