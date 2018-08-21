LIVE STREAM: President Trump holds rally in Charleston, West Virginia on Aug. 21, 2018

CHARLESTON, WV. - President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Charleston, West Virginia on Tuesday, August 21, 2018.

Trump returning to campaign in West Virginia

President Donald Trump is making his sixth visit to West Virginia since taking office.

Trump’s campaign says the president will hold a rally Tuesday in Charleston at the Charleston Civic Center. He’s expected to encourage voters to turn out for Republican candidates in the midterm elections, including West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. Morrisey is running against incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin.

Trump’s campaign said he will speak on topics such as the economy, national security, trade and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

US firms to Trump: Don’t raise tariffs on more Chinese goods

Fishermen off the Alaskan coast. A Florida maker of boat trailers. A building materials distributor in Tennessee.

Those and hundreds of other American businesses are delivering the same plea to President Donald Trump as he considers imposing tariffs on nearly 40 percent of imported Chinese goods:

Don’t do it.

The Trump administration will hold six days of hearings starting Monday in Washington on the next barrage in an escalating trade war between the world’s two largest economies: Trump’s proposed tariffs of 10 percent to 25 percent on $200 billion in Chinese goods that could kick in as early as next month.

Once in effect, the tariffs would immediately inflate the prices that American companies would have to pay for Chinese components they need to build their products.

