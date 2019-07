Event workers arrive at the Lincoln Memorial ahead of Thursday's July Fourth Salute to America celebration.

From marching bands and parade floats to military tanks and flyovers, Washington D.C. is host to an Independence Day extravaganza with a military-style display hosted by President Trump.

Watch it live streaming here beginning at 12 p.m. Thursday:

