WATCH LIVE: Police chase in Los Angeles; pedestrian struck during chase

LOS ANGELES - Police in Los Angeles are involved in a chase after a pedestrian was struck by a car, according to authorities.

You can watch the chase live in the stream posted above.

Officials said a pedestrian was struck during the chase.

Police officers have attempted at least one PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, but it was unsuccessful, according to officials.

The car's left rear tire appears to be damaged. The windshield is cracked, and there is also damage to the rear of the car.

California Highway Patrol officials are expected to take over the chase from Los Angeles police officers.

Here is a look at the driver of the fleeing vehicle.

A Los Angeles police chase suspect.

No additional information has been released.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.