CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A $1 million winning lottery ticket from the Tuesday, June 4, 2019 Mega Millions drawing was sold in Clinton Township.

Here's what was drawn: 25-37-46-48-68-25-2x

It was sold at Hayes Gas and Go Inc. at 38950 Hayes Road in Clinton Township.

The ticket matched 5 White Balls for a $1 million prize. No other tickets matched 5 White Balls.

