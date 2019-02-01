$2 million winning lottery ticket purchased in Flint by couple

FLINT, Mich. - Two members of a Genesee County lottery club are celebrating after winning a $2 million Powerball prize.

The Mo + Jack Lottery Club matched the five white balls drawn – 07-36-48-57-58 – in the Jan. 12 drawing to win a $1 million prize.

Thanks to the Powerplay, the prize was multiplied by two for a $2 million prize. The winning ticket was bought at Randy’s Food Center, located at 5272 Miller Road in Flint.

“We stopped to grab a gift for my girlfriend’s cousin on our way to her 21st birthday party,” said Morris Cummings. “While my girlfriend was shopping, I bought a few Powerball tickets.

“After we left the party, we stopped at the bar on our way home. While we were there, I remembered that I had a few Powerball tickets to check. I checked the numbers on my phone, and at first I thought maybe I was seeing things a bit fuzzy because I’d had a few drinks, so I asked my girlfriend to check the ticket.”

“I looked at the ticket over and told Morris he was seeing things correctly,” said Jackie Rowley. “The party at the bar got better from there.”

Morris, 53, and Rowley, 42, visited lottery headquarters Friday to claim the big prize. With their winnings, they plan to treat themselves to a vacation and then save the remainder.

“I can’t explain this feeling at all. It’s been so exciting and we’re both thrilled to have this money in the bank,” Morris said.