How to buy a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. - The Mega Millions jackpot jumped by $32 million, and now stands at a record $900 million for Friday’s drawing. The cash option for the jackpot is $513 million.

The $900 million jackpot is the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. The biggest Mega Millions jackpot won in 2018 was a $543 million jackpot. One ticket purchased in California matched the five white balls and Mega ball to win on July 24.

If a Michigan player wins Friday’s $900 million jackpot, it would be the largest Mega Millions prize ever won in the state and the largest ever Michigan Lottery prize. On April 22, 2005, a Port Huron couple, Ralph and Mary Stebbins, won $208 million playing Mega Millions. On Aug. 15, 2012, Donald Lawson, of Lapeer, won a $337 million Powerball jackpot. Lawson’s jackpot holds the record for the largest Lottery prize ever won in Michigan.

Here's how to play the Mega Millions:

Mega Millions tickets cost $2.00 per play.

Players may pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers - five different numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25 - or select Easy Pick/Quick Pick.

You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing.

The jackpots start at $40 million and grow by a minimum of $5 million per draw each time the jackpot rolls. There are a total of nine ways to win a prize in Mega Millions, ranging from the jackpot down to $2.

Where to buy tickets

Mega Millions tickets for Friday’s drawing may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com and at the Lottery’s 11,000 retailers around the state until 10:45 p.m.

What if you win the jackpot?

Annuity option: The Mega Millions annuity is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Each payment is 5% bigger than the previous one. This helps protect winners’ lifestyle and purchasing power in periods of inflation.

See more information about the annuity option.

Cash option: A one-time, lump-sum payment that is equal to all the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool.

