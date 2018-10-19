LIVE UPDATES: Mega Millions drawing on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018

The Mega Millions jackpot is nearly $1 billion for Friday night's drawing.

The $970 million jackpot is the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. The biggest Mega Millions jackpot won in 2018 was a $543 million jackpot. One ticket purchased in California matched the five white balls and Mega ball to win on July 24.

Mega Millions tickets for Friday’s drawing may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com and at the Lottery’s 11,000 retailers around the state until 10:45 p.m.

MORE: Mega Millions drawing on Oct. 19: How to watch and play

Follow live Mega Millions drawing updates below:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.