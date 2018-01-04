LOTTERY: Winning numbers for $460 million Powerball jackpot

DETROIT - The winning numbers for the Jan. 3, 2018 Powerball drawing are:

White balls: 02-18-37-39-42

Powerball: 12

Power Play: 3X

A $460 million prize is up for grabs. The cash option for the jackpot is about $291 million.

The last Michigan player to win the Powerball jackpot was Julie Leach, of Three Rivers. Leach won the game’s $310.5 million jackpot on Sept. 30, 2015.

If a Michigan player wins the $440 million jackpot, it will be the largest Powerball jackpot ever won in the state. On Aug. 15, 2012, Donald Lawson, of Lapeer, won a $337 million Powerball jackpot. Lawson’s jackpot holds the record for the largest Lottery prize ever won in Michigan.

Powerball drawings take place at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday and may be watched live online at www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

