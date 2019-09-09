Michigan Lottery: $1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Kalamazoo

CNN

A lucky Michigan Lottery player who bought a Mega Millions ticket in Kalamazoo for Friday's drawing is walking around with a ticket worth $1 million.

A lucky player matched the five white balls drawn – 04-11-13-19-31 – in Friday's drawing to win a $1 million prize. The winning ticket was bought at the Marathon gas station, located at 2091 South Sprinkle Street in Kalamazoo.

The $1 million winner from Friday's drawing should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery's headquarters in Lansing. Tickets for Mega Millions are valid for one year from the drawing date.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening. Each Mega Millions play is only $2. For an additional $1 per play, players have the opportunity to add a "Megaplier" that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

Mega Millions tickets for may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com and at the Lottery's 10,500 retailers around the state until 10:45 p.m. the day of the drawing.

