Michigan Lottery: $1M Powerball prize yet to be claimed by winner, expires Oct. 3

LANSING, Mich. - One lucky Powerball player may not be so lucky after Thursday.

The player matched the five magical balls (41-53-59-63-66) on Oct. 3, 2018 with a ticket they purchased from a Speedway gas station at 10070 Highland Road in Hartland, according to a release from the Michigan Lottery.

However, they have yet to claim their $1 million prize, which expires Oct. 3 at 4:45 p.m. — one year from the drawing date.

If the money isn't claimed before Thursday afternoon, the reward will go to the state School Aid Fund, according to the statement. This would be the third unclaimed $1 million prize in 2019.

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at 517-373-1237 to schedule an appointment to receive their reward. The prize must be claimed at Michigan Lottery's headquarters in Lansing.

