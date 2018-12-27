Michigan Lottery: 24-year-old man wins $4M on scratch off ticket

LANSING, Mich. - A 24-year-old Sault Ste. Marie man says it feels like he’s been in a dream since he won $4 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $4,000,000 Winner instant game.

“I’d bought a couple of tickets, and kept winning small amounts,” said Adam Hansell. “I bought a $30 ticket and won my money back, so I decided to try $4,000,000 Winner.”

Hansell bought his winning ticket at the Holiday gas station, located at I-75 Business Spur in Sault Ste. Marie.

“I scratched the ticket off in the store and was stunned when I saw I had a $4 million winner,” said Hansell. “I paced around the store for about two hours so my nerves could settle and I could drive home.

“Winning has been unreal. I just feel like I’m walking around in a dream and I’m not sure when it’ll sink in that I won big.”

Hansell visited Lottery headquarters on Wednesday to claim his big prize. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.5 million rather than 30 annuity payments totaling the full amount. With his winnings, he plans to buy a house, attend college, and share with his family.

“I have a young son, and this means I will be able to provide a better life for him. That means everything to me,” Hansell said.

Players have won more than $32 million playing $4,000,000 Winner, which launched in September. Each $30 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $30 up to $4 million. More than $119 million in prizes remain, including two $4 million top prizes, 24 $10,000 prizes, 92 $5,000 prizes, and 1,039 $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 11,000 retailers across the state.

In 2017, Lottery players won more than $960 million playing instant games.

