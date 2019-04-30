Michigan Lottery: 73-year-old man wins $1M on Mega Millions

An Ionia County man is looking forward to living debt free after winning a $1 million Mega Millions prize from the Michigan Lottery.

“I usually buy a ticket every week,” said Thomas Heckman, of Pewamo. “It was the talk around town that someone had won on the Mega Millions, which reminded me to check my ticket. When I did, I realized I had matched five numbers to win $1 million. All I could think was: ‘I’m the big winner!’”

Heckman’s ticket matched the five white balls drawn on April 5th – 08-22-24-38-64 – to win a $1 million prize. He bought the winning ticket at the Oakwood Lounge, located at 108 East Main Street in Pewamo. Pewamo is 30 miles West of Lansing.

The 73-year-old Heckman visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. He plans to save his winnings.

“Winning this prize will allow me to live comfortably,” said Heckman.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening. Each Mega Millions play is only $2. For an additional $1 per play, players have the opportunity to add a “Megaplier” that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

Mega Millions tickets for may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com and at the Lottery’s 10,500 retailers around the state until 10:45 p.m. the day of the drawing.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.