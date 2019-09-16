Michigan Lottery: Club wins $1.5M on Jumbo Fast Cash game

The two members of a Muskegon lottery club have had many sleepless nights since winning $1.5 million playing the Michigan Lottery's Jumbo Jackpot Slots Fast Cash game.

The lottery club members, who chose to remain anonymous, bought their winning ticket Aug. 30 at JJ's Tavern, located at 4009 Apple Avenue in Muskegon.

"We had been purchasing tickets together for the Fast Cash promotion that was running in August," said a club member. "While we were at the pub, we decided to get another ticket. When we saw we had three jackpot symbols, we about had heart attacks!

"We kept looking at the ticket to make sure it was real. When we saw the jackpot amount had reset on the Lottery screen, we knew it was real."

The Jumbo Jackpot Slots Fast Cash game gives players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $10,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot plus $250,000.

The club members visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. With their winnings, one plans to build a house and the other plans to take a trip to Las Vegas.

"We are still not sure how to feel," the club members said. "There have been many sleepless nights since winning, that's for sure!"

Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at Lottery retailers. Fast Cash tickets range in price from $1 per play up to $20 per play.

Fast Cash games offer a progressive jackpot that can be won instantly. Every Fast Cash ticket gives players a chance to win all or part of the progressive jackpot.

All of the Fast Cash games feed into one jackpot, which grows with every ticket purchased. The current jackpot amount prints on each ticket, so players always know the amount of the jackpot up for grabs. The jackpot may be won at any time. As soon as the jackpot is hit, a new one starts to grow.

Available Fast Cash games are:

Bowling Bucks II – Each $1 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $1 up to $100 and 10 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $1 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $1 up to $100 and 10 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. Whole Lotta $100s – Each $2 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $2 up to $500 and 20 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $2 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $2 up to $500 and 20 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. Wild Time Progressive – Each $2 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $2 up to $500 and 20 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $2 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $2 up to $500 and 20 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. 20X The Cash – Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $2,500 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $2,500 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. Diamond Wild Time Progressive – Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $3,000 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $3,000 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. 50X The Cash – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. Doubler Wild Time Progressive – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $6,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $6,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. Jackpot Slots – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. 100X The Cash – Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $10,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot, plus $250,000.

– Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $10,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot, plus $250,000. Jumbo Jackpot Slots – Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $10,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot plus $250,000.

Fast Cash prizes never sell out and there is no waiting for a drawing as all games are played immediately. In 2018, players won more than $51.5 million playing Fast Cash games.

Fast Cash games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

