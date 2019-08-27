Michigan Lottery: Eighth time the charm for South Lyon man who won $110K

The eighth time was the charm for a South Lyon man who won $110,000 playing the Michigan Lottery Fantasy 5 Double Play game.

Joseph Jensen matched the Fantasy 5 Double Play numbers drawn Friday to win the big prize: 06-15-19-21-35. He bought his winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 12500 10 Mile Road in South Lyon.

"I started playing Double Play when it first came out earlier this year," said Jensen. "I asked for an Easy Pick with five plays, and I've replayed those same numbers ever since.

"I've come close to winning before and have matched four of the five numbers seven different times. When I saw I matched all five this time, I was shocked."

The 56-year-old Jensen visited Lottery headquarters Monday to claim the big prize. With his winnings he plans to pay bills and then invest the remainder.

"Winning feels great, especially so close to retirement. My wife and I are planning to retire in a few years and this is going to make it a lot easier," Jensen said.

