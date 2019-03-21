Michigan Lottery: Macomb County gas station sells 2 big scratch off ticket winners

A Mount Clemens gas station might be the luckiest spot in Michigan after selling a $4 million Royal Millions winning ticket and a $500,000 Full of $500s winning ticket in less than a month.

Two Macomb County men claimed big Michigan Lottery prizes with tickets bought at the Marathon gas station, located at 85 South Groesbeck Highway in Mount Clemens.

Tuesday, a 48-year-old man won a $4 million prize playing the Lottery’s Royal Millions instant game.

“As soon as I saw I won $4 million, I called my wife to tell her,” said the player. “Of course, she didn’t believe me so I sent her a picture of the ticket. We’re both excited and looking forward to a family vacation this summer and investing in our business.”

On Feb. 26, a 56-year-old Macomb County man won $500,000 playing the Lottery’s Full of 500s instant game.

“I buy tickets for new games when they come out,” said the 56-year-old player. “I won $15 on a few Full of $500s tickets, so I decided to purchase two more with my winnings. I scratched the ticket while I was pumping gas and revealed the winning symbol. When I saw the prize amount was $500,000, I couldn’t believe it. I texted my wife and said: ‘Grandkids are coming over this weekend. P.S. I just bought a Lottery ticket and won big!’”

Players have won more than $17 million playing Royal Millions, which launched in February. Each $30 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $30 up to $4 million. More than $141 million in prizes remain, including two $4 million top-prizes, 31 $10,000 prizes, 118 $5,000 prizes, and 1,221 $2000 prizes.

Players have won more than $7 million playing Full of $500s, which launched in February. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $500,000. More than $22 million in prizes remain, including two $500,000 top-prizes and 10,585 $500 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 11,000 retailers across the state.

In 2018, Lottery players won more than $1 billion playing instant games.

