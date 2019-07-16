Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $1.3M on Fast Cash game

LANSING, Mich. - A lucky hunch led to a Macomb County man winning $1.3 million playing the Doubler Wild Time Progressive Fast Cash game.

“I play the Lottery about once a week,” said the lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous. “The person in front of me in line bought a Fast Cash ticket and I just had a feeling it was a lucky game, so I decided to play.”

The 83-year-old player bought his winning $10 ticket at the Village Market, located at 28510 Harper Avenue in St. Clair Shores.

“My wife and I ran some errands and when we got home, I looked at the ticket,” said the player. “I kept looking at the ticket to make sure I was seeing it right. I couldn’t believe it.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters on Monday to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay bills, do something nice for himself, and then save the remainder.

“Winning feels great and means a comfortable retirement for my wife and me,” the player said.

Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at Lottery retailers. Fast Cash tickets range in price from $1 per play up to $20 per play.

Fast Cash games also offer a progressive jackpot that can be won instantly. Every Fast Cash ticket gives players a chance to win all or part of the progressive jackpot.

All of the Fast Cash games feed into one jackpot, which grows with every ticket purchased. The current jackpot amount prints on each ticket, so players always know the amount of the jackpot up for grabs. The jackpot may be won at any time. As soon as the jackpot is hit, a new one starts to grow.

Available Fast Cash games are:

Bowling Bucks II – Each $1 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $1 up to $100 and 10 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $1 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $1 up to $100 and 10 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. Whole Lotta $100s – Each $2 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $2 up to $500 and 20 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $2 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $2 up to $500 and 20 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. Wild Time Progressive – Each $2 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $2 up to $500 and 20 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $2 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $2 up to $500 and 20 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. 20X The Cash – Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $2,500 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $2,500 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. Diamond Wild Time Progressive – Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $3,000 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $3,000 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. 50X The Cash – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. Doubler Wild Time Progressive – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $6,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $6,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. Jackpot Slots – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. 100X The Cash – Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $10,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot, plus $250,000.

– Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $10,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot, plus $250,000. Jumbo Jackpot Slots – Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $10,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot plus $250,000.

Fast Cash prizes never sell out and there is no waiting for a drawing as all games are played immediately. In 2018, players won more than $51.5 million playing Fast Cash games.

Fast Cash games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.