Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $1M on scratch off ticket

LANSING, Mich. - A Macomb County man started jumping and dancing after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery's $1,000,000 Money Match instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the BP gas station, located at 35891 Utica Road in Clinton Township.

"I stopped at the gas station to purchase a $1,000,000 Money Match ticket," said the 31-year-old player. "When I scratched the ticket and saw I'd matched the number 27 to win $1 million, I couldn't believe it. I was so excited I started jumping and dancing."

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000 rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, he plans to buy a home and take a vacation.

"I'm so excited," the player said. "It feels like I'm on cloud nine!"

Players have won more than $17 million playing $1,000,000 Money Match, which launched in April. Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. More than $39 million in prizes remain, including two $1 million top prizes, eight $15,000 prizes, and 174 $1,500 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2018, Lottery players won more than $1 billion playing instant games.

