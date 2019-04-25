Michigan Lottery: Macomb County woman wins $300K on bingo scratch off ticket

A Macomb County woman is still in shock after winning $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Super Bingo instant game.

Rhonda Sokol, of Saint Clair Shores, won the big prize on a Super Bingo ticket she bought at the Sunoco gas station, located at 32300 Harper Avenue in Saint Clair Shores.

“I bought the ticket on Friday and forgot all about it,” said the 51-year-old Sokol. “It wasn’t until Saturday that I remembered I had the ticket and began scratching it. I saw I won $15 and then $30, and then I realized I was only three way from $300,000. When I scratched the last number to win $300,000 I couldn’t believe it. I had to have my fiancé check it over to make sure I had actually won.”

Sokol recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to pay bills and then save the remainder.

“I’m still in shock that I won, I can’t even believe it,” said Sokol. “It will be nice to be able to live debt free!”

Players have won more than $11 million playing Super Bingo which launched in October 2018. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $300,000. More than $14 million in prizes remain, including one $300,000 top prize, five $10,000 prizes, and 55 $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2018, Lottery players won more than $1 billion playing instant games.

