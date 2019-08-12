Michigan Lottery: Macomb County woman wins $560K Fantasy 5 jackpot

LANSING, Mich. - A Macomb County woman was shocked to find out she’d won a $560,343 jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery’s Fantasy 5 game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers drawn July 11 to win the big prize: 08-14-25-35-39. She bought her winning ticket at the Kroger, located at 23191 Marter Road in St. Clair Shores.

“I buy Fantasy 5 tickets for a month at a time,” said the 89-year-old player. “I check the winning numbers in the newspaper every day and saw I matched all five numbers. I thought I won around $50,000 and was excited. When I found out the jackpot amount was $560,343, I was in shock. It’s such a wonderful feeling!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters Thursday to claim her prize. She plans to save her winnings.

Each Fantasy 5 play is only $1. For an additional $1 per play, EZmatch may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a chance to win up to $500 instantly. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $110,000 in the nightly Double Play drawing. Fantasy 5 players select five numbers from one to 39. Players who match all five Fantasy 5 numbers drawn win a jackpot that starts at $100,000. Fantasy 5 drawings are held seven days a week at 7:29 p.m. Tonight’s Fantasy 5 jackpot is $381,000.

