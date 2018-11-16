Michigan Lottery: Man climbs through dumpster to find winning Lotto 47 ticket

LANSING, Mich. - A dumpster dive paid off in a big way for a Bay County man who won half of a $9.64 million jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lotto 47 game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, was one of two winners of the Lotto 47 jackpot on Oct. 10. He matched all six Lotto 47 numbers drawn: 05-12-24-31-35-42. Each winner won $4.82 million. The player bought his winning ticket at B&D Mini Mart, located at 32 West Munger Road in Munger.

“I have been playing the same numbers on Lotto 47 for more than two years,” said the player. “I always use the same playslip to buy my tickets. In fact, a few months ago I accidentally threw it away and had to climb in a dumpster to get it back. I am so lucky that I found it!

“The morning after the drawing, I was out for a walk and checked the numbers on my phone. As soon as I saw they matched, I started shaking and haven’t stopped since.

“It’s been a rough couple of years for me. An injury caused me to go on disability and I haven’t been able to find any work. Winning this prize has turned my life around in an instant. It means I can finally get some medical procedures that I couldn’t have afforded before. This will undoubtedly improve my quality of life.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters Thursday to claim the big prize. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of about $3 million rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

The second winning Lotto 47 ticket from the Oct. 10 drawing was bought at The Silver House Liquor, located at 16661 25 Mile Road in Macomb Township. The winning ticket holder, a Macomb County man who chose to remain anonymous, claimed his share of the jackpot on Oct. 12.

Each Lotto 47 play is only $1. Players select six numbers from one to 47 for a chance to win a jackpot starting at $1 million and grows until someone wins it. For an additional $1 per game, players may add EZMatch to their ticket for a chance to win up to $500 instantly. Lotto 47 drawings take place on Wednesday and Saturday at 7:29 p.m. Tickets may be purchased until 7:08 p.m. on the day of the drawing.

