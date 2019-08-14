Michigan Lottery: Man 'felt a rush' after winning $1M on scratch off ticket

A Michigan man is feeling extra lucky after winning $1 million on an scratch off instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at Fricker’s, located at 720 South Main Street in Adrian.

“I was out with my son-in-law when I scratched the ticket off,” said the 63-year-old winner. “I looked at it a couple times and then scanned it with my phone. When I saw the message that I’d won $1 million, I felt a rush like I’d never felt before.”

He chose to receive the prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000 rather than annuity payments for the full amount. He plans to share the windfall with his family.

“It’s nice to have money now that I can share with my family when they could use it,” the player said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.