Michigan Lottery: Man was 'feeling lucky' before winning $1M on scratch off ticket

LANSING, Mich. - It was “just another day” for a Lansing man until he won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Golden Ticket II instant game.

“I stopped at the gas station to buy a pop and decided to buy a lottery ticket after winning $100 on one the week before,” said the 28-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous. “I was feeling lucky and thought I could win on another.

“I was scratching the ticket and saw the number ‘3’ matched. When I saw the ‘$1MIL’ symbol underneath it, I couldn’t believe it. I still feel overwhelmed!”

He bought his winning ticket at the Admiral gas station, located at 2626 North Grand River Avenue in Lansing.

The player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000, rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, he plans to travel and then save the remainder.

Players have won more than $29 million playing GOLDEN TICKET™ II which launched in July 2018. Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. More than $24 million in prizes remain, including one $1 million top prize and 30 $10,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2018, Lottery players won more than $1 billion playing instant games.

