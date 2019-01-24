Michigan Lottery: Man wins $490K on scratch off ticket

Micheal Parnick, Jr. poses for a photo with his wife, Ashley, and son, Carter, after claiming his $490,776 jackpot.

An Iosco County man says winning a $490,776 100X The Cash Fast Cash jackpot means a fresh start for his family.

Micheal Parnicky, Jr., of Tawas City, won the big prize on a 100X The Cash Fast Cash ticket he bought at the Mobil gas station, located at 1250 South U.S. 23 in Tawas City.

“I usually play scratch off tickets, but a couple weeks ago a friend told me about Fast Cash,” said the 34-year-old Parnicky. “I started buying 100X The Cash and I’ve done pretty well. In fact, I told my wife that I had a feeling I was going to win big.

“When I was at the Mobil station on Tuesday, I bought two tickets. As soon as the clerk handed me the first one, I saw I won big. I was jumping up and down yelling: ‘I just won the jackpot!’

“After a round of high-fives, I went to my family’s restaurant to share the good news with them. It was such an amazing day!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters Wednesday to claim the big prize. With his winnings, the player plans to pay bills and then save the remainder.

“Winning is such a tremendous feeling. We are pretty laid-back people and take things by the moment, but this will help us have a fresh start and take away stress of worrying about finances,” Parnicky said.

Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at Lottery retailers. Fast Cash tickets range in price from $1 per play up to $20 per play.

Fast Cash games also offer a progressive jackpot that can be won instantly. Every Fast Cash ticket gives players a chance to win all or part of the progressive jackpot.

All of the Fast Cash games feed into one jackpot, which grows with every ticket purchased. The current jackpot amount prints on each ticket, so players always know the amount of the jackpot up for grabs. The jackpot may be won at any time. As soon as the jackpot is hit, a new one starts to grow.

