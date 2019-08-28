Michigan Lottery: Man wins $500K on scratch off ticket

An Ottawa County man turned a little bit of luck into a huge payday when he won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery's $500,000 Wild Time instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 1122 Lincoln Avenue in Holland.

"Every Friday, I make a stop for coffee and five Cashword tickets," said the 61-year-old player. "When I scratched the Cashwords off, I won $25. I put $10 in my pocket and bought one $5 Cashword and one $500,000 Wild Time.

"I didn't win on the Cashword, but when I saw I won $500,000 on the Wild Time ticket you could have knocked me over with a feather!"

The player visited Lottery headquarters on Tuesday to claim the big prize. He plans to invest his winnings.

"I'm going to live comfortably. This gives me a chance not to worry about money for a while," the player said.

Players have won more than $24 million playing $500,000 Wild Time, which launched in March. Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $500,000. More than $25 million in prizes remain, including two $500,000 top prizes, 56 $10,000 prizes, and 99 $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2018, Lottery players won more than $1 billion playing instant games.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.