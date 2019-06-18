Michigan Lottery: Man wins Club Keno prize twice in one week

A Genesee County man is seeing double after winning his second big prize from the Michigan Lottery in as many weeks.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, won a $145,173 Club Keno The Jack prize one week after winning a $10,000 Club Keno prize.

The player’s easy pick The Jack numbers – 13-14-27-48-51-62-74-77 – matched eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers drawn in draw 1717219. He bought his winning ticket at Cardinal Country Pizza, located at 8220 Ellis Road in Millington.

“When I couldn’t cash the ticket at the restaurant, I knew I had a jackpot winner,” the 53-year-old player said. “It’s a weird feeling because you never expect to win this much, especially after just winning $10,000! We just feel so lucky to have won.”

The player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. He plans to setup college funds for his children, complete some home projects, and then save the remainder.

The Jack is a Club Keno add-on game that players may add to their Club Keno wager for as little as $1 per draw. With The Jack, players get eight easy pick numbers to match to the Club Keno numbers drawn. Players may win prizes ranging from $1 to the jackpot. The jackpot starts at $10,000 and grows until it is won. To win the jackpot, players must match all eight numbers.

Club Keno may be played at the 11,000 Lottery retailers across the state. Drawings take place every three and a half minutes. Results and live drawings may be found online at http://www.michiganlottery.com.

In 2018, Lottery players won about $411 million playing Club Keno, The KICKER, and The Jack.

