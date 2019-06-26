Michigan Lottery: Shelby Township woman claims $1M Powerball prize

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

A Shelby Township woman has a store clerk to thank after winning a $1 million Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.

“I stopped at the corner gas station Thursday and as I was checking out, the clerk said: ‘The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are looking pretty good,’” said Dawn Zendt, 60. “So, I bought 10 tickets for each drawing. As I turned to leave the clerk reminded me to grab my tickets because I had set them on the counter.”

Zendt matched the five white balls drawn – 03-06-11-14-66 – in Saturday’s drawing to win a $1 million prize. She bought the winning ticket at the Marathon gas station, located at 51969 Van Dyke Avenue in Shelby Township.

“I checked my tickets Sunday morning and I was in awe,” said Zendt. “I called for my husband to come double check the ticket for me! I just kept saying: ‘Look at this! Look at this!’”

Zendt visited Lottery headquarters Tuesday to claim the big prize. With her winnings, she plans to complete some home improvements and then save the remainder for her retirement.

“I’m still going to work, but it’s an amazing feeling to know I’ll be set when I do decide to retire,” Zendt said.

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday and may be watched live online at: http://www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

