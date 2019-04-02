Michigan Lottery: St. Clair man wins $250K Keno prize at liquor store

A St. Clair man says winning a $250,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s KENO! game “takes a lot of pressure” off of him.

Bob Polk, 77, matched 10 of the 22 numbers drawn March 26. His winning numbers were: 01-04-08-12-18-24-39-42-61-77. He bought his winning ticket at the S and A Liquor Store, located at 201 North Riverside Avenue in St. Clair.

“The day after the drawing I was checking my ticket and saw I matched the first few numbers,” said Polk. “I thought: ‘Yeah, this has happened before.’

“As I went through the numbers, one-by-one they kept matching. When I realized I matched all 10, I ran upstairs to tell my wife. She was on the phone, so I told her to hang up and then tried to convince her I won. I had to run back downstairs to grab the computer so she could see the numbers for herself.”

Polk visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim his prize. With his winnings he plans to pay bills, take a vacation, and then do whatever he wants with the rest.

“Winning means we can do things now that we thought twice about before because of finances,” Polk said.

KENO! tickets may be purchased for $1. Players select 10 numbers from one to 80 for a chance to win prizes ranging from a free instant ticket up to $250,000. Drawings for the game take place at 7:30 p.m.

