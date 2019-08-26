Michigan Lottery: Winning $17M Lotto 47 jackpot ticket sold

LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan Lottery player is a multimillionaire after winning $17 million playing Lotto 47.

The winning ticket matched all six Lotto 47 numbers drawn Saturday: 05-15-21-28-38-43. The winning ticket was bought at the Checkered Flag Party Store, located 2015 South M-33 in West Branch.

This is the second time the game's top prize has been won in 2019. In February, a player won a $2.5 million Lotto 47 jackpot with a ticket bought at the Uptown Bar, located at 8 West Front Street in Monroe.

The lucky ticket holder from Saturday's drawing should contact the Lottery's Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to make an appointment to claim the prize at the Lottery headquarters in Lansing. Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.

Each Lotto 47 play is only $1. Players select six numbers from one to 47 for a chance to win a jackpot starting at $1 million and that grows until someone wins it. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Lotto 47 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $1.5 million in the nightly Double Play drawing. For an additional $1 per game, players may add EZMatch to their ticket for a chance to win up to $500 instantly. Lotto 47 drawings take place on Wednesday and Saturday at 7:29 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at a retailer or online at MichiganLottery.com until 7:08 p.m. on the day of the drawing.

