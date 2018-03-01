Michigan Lottery: Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Detroit remains unclaimed

DETROIT - There's a big Powerball winner who has not claimed their prize, and may miss out on some cash.

The Michigan Lottery says a winning $50,000 ticket was purchased on March 1, 2017, the same day the winning numbers were drawn -- 10,16, 40, 52, 55, and 17.

The ticket was sold at Aramark Corporation Detroit Wayne.

Thursday, March 1, 2018 is the last day the prize can be claimed.

If anyone discovers they have the $50,000 winning ticket, they should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at 517-373-1237.

The lucky winner must go to Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim the prize.

