Michigan Lottery: Winning $9.6M Lotto 47 tickets sold in Macomb, Bay counties

LANSING, Mich. - Two lucky Michigan Lottery players who bought Lotto 47 tickets in Bay and Macomb counties are millionaires after winning the game’s $9.64 million jackpot.

The winning tickets matched all six Lotto 47 numbers drawn Wednesday: 05-12-24-31-35-42.

The winning tickets were bought at B&D Mini Mart, located at 32 West Munger Road in Munger, and the Silver House Liquor, located at 16661 25 Mile Road in Macomb Township.

Wednesday’s jackpot win marks the sixth time the game’s jackpot has been won in 2018. Lotto 47 jackpot winners have won more than $18 million in 2018.

The lucky ticket holders from Wednesday’s drawing should contact the Lottery’s Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to make an appointment to claim the prize at the Lottery headquarters in Lansing. Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.

Each Lotto 47 play is only $1. Players select six numbers from one to 47 for a chance to win a jackpot starting at $1 million and grows until someone wins it. For an additional $1 per game, players may add EZMatch to their ticket for a chance to win up to $500 instantly. Lotto 47 drawings take place on Wednesday and Saturday at 7:29 p.m. Tickets may be purchased until 7:08 p.m. on the day of the drawing.

