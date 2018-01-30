Michigan Lottery: Woman's wrong turn on highway led to $1 million winning ticket purchase

LANSING, Mich. - A wrong turn led to a Grand Rapids woman winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Tax Free $1,000,000 instant game.

"I was on my way home from my granddaughter’s cheerleading competition, and I accidentally got on the wrong highway,” said the player, who chose to remain anonymous. “I stopped in Lowell to turn around, and that’s when I bought the ticket."

The 73-year-old player bought her winning ticket at the BP gas station, located at 403 West Main Street in Lowell.

“I scratched the ticket off and I was so surprised when I won,” said the player. “The first thing I did was send my daughter a picture of the ticket!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize Monday. With her winnings, she plans to share with family, and then use the remainder to buy a Florida condo that she can rent out.

Players have won more than $7 million playing $1,000,000 Tax Free, which launched in earlier this month. Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. More than $58 million in prizes remain, including two $1 million top prizes, 10 $10,000 prizes, and 145 $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 11,000 retailers across the state.

In 2017, Lottery players won more than $960 million playing instant games.

About 97 cents of every dollar spent on Lottery tickets is returned to the state in the form of contributions to the state School Aid Fund, prizes to players and commissions to vendors and retailers. In the 2017 fiscal year, the Lottery’s contribution to Michigan’s public schools was a record $924.1 million. Since it began in 1972, the Lottery has contributed more than $21 billion to support public education in Michigan. For additional information, follow the Michigan Lottery on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and online at www.michiganlottery.com.

