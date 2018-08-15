Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $100K Club Keno prize

A Lenawee County woman says winning a $100,000 prize playing Club Keno is “surreal.”

Heidi Huber-Stein, of Clinton, won the big prize when her Club Keno numbers – 03-13-19-23-35-40-44-47-53-60 – matched 10 of the 20 Club Keno numbers drawn in draw 1610054 on Aug. 2. She bought the winning ticket at The Village Tap, located at 237 East Main Street in Manchester.

“I was working at the bar and decided to buy a ticket,” said the 49-year-old Huber-Stein. “I scanned the ticket and got a message saying I needed to bring the ticket to Lansing, but I wasn’t sure why. The next day I had a friend check the ticket and that is when I found out I won $100,000!”

Huber-Stein visited Lottery headquarters Tuesday to claim the big prize. With her winnings, Huber-Stein and her husband plan to pay off their house, donate to charity, and then invest the remainder.

“Winning is surreal. You see people win big all of the time, but you never expect that you’ll be a big winner,” Huber-Stein said.

One of the Lottery’s most popular games, Club Keno gives players 37 different ways to play and win. Players select up to 10 numbers to match from one to 80, with prize amounts determined based on the amount the player wagered. Club Keno may be played at Lottery retailers across the state. Drawings are every three and a half minutes. Results and live drawings may be found online at http://www.michiganlottery.com.

