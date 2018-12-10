Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $116K playing Fast Cash game

A Bay City woman is in disbelief after winning $116,906 playing the Michigan Lottery’s 20X The Cash Fast Cash game.

Heather Sanchez, 30, bought her winning ticket at the King Party Store, located at 1029 South Madison Avenue in Bay City.

“I stopped to buy a ticket and scanned it before I left the store,” said Sanchez. “As soon as I saw the amount come up on the screen, I was in utter disbelief. Everyone in the store crowded around me to see how much I had won.

“This is a feeling I can’t describe. I feel so blessed,” said Sanchez. “I have two daughters, so this money will help me provide a great foundation for them.”

Sanchez visited Lottery headquarters Friday to claim the big prize. With the money, she plans to buy a new house to raise her daughters in.

