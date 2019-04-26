Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $4M on scratch off ticket, plans vacation

A Genesee County woman is planning a vacation after winning $4 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $150,000,000 Payout instant game.

“I buy my tickets every day from the same store and decided to purchase the $150,000,000 Payout ticket after winning $2,000 on it a month ago,” said the player, who chose to remain anonymous.

“I was scratching the ticket and when I saw the star, I knew I won something. I saw the ‘4MIL,’ underneath and at first I was confused until I realized it meant I won $4 million. I was in shock. All I could think was ‘What am I going to do and who am I going to tell?’”

She bought her winning ticket at the Meijer store, located at 2333 South Center Road in Burton.

The 60-year-old player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. She chose to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.5 million, rather than an annuity for the full amount. With her winnings, she plans to go on vacation and then save the remainder.

“I’m still in shock, but I feel so happy to win this money,” she said.

Players have won more than $104 million playing $150,000,000 Payout, which launched in February 2018. Each $30 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $30 up to $4 million. More than $67 million in prizes remain, including one $4 million top prize, 29 $10,000 prizes, 59 $5,000 prizes and 597 $2,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2018, Lottery players won more than $1 billion playing instant games.

