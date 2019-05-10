Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $500K on scratch off ticket

A Genesee County woman is looking forward to a debt-free life after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Full of $500’s instant game.

“I bought the Full of $500’s ticket thinking that it would be great to win $500,” said the lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous. “I never in my wildest dreams thought I would win $500,000!”

The 52-year-old player bought her winning ticket at the Speedway gas station, located at 5252 Miller Road in Flint.

“I scratched the ticket off when I got to my car and broke down in tears as soon as I saw I had won,” said the player. “I was so stunned, I didn’t leave the parking lot for 45 minutes.”

The player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the $500,000 prize. With her winnings, she plans to pay off all of her bills, buy a new car, and then save the remainder.

“It’s tough to raise a family and sometimes we live check-to-check. Winning this huge prize is such a relief for me and my family,” the player said.

Players have won more than $14 million playing Full of $500’s, which launched in February. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $500,000. More than $16 million in prizes remain, including one $500,000 top prize and 7,776 $500 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2018, Lottery players won more than $1 billion playing instant games.

