Two Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million, $2 million sold in Michigan

DETROIT - Two Mega Millions tickets sold in Michigan hit for a $1 million and $2 million prize in Tuesday night's drawing.
The winning numbers Tuesday night were 20, 31, 39, 46, 49 and Mega Ball 23, Megaplier 2x. The drawing jackpot was $52 million. The next drawing will be 11 p.m. Friday.
In Michigan, one ticket matched five whit balls for a $1 million prize. That ticket was sold at Ahlora Mart Llc, at 201 N. Groesbeck in Mount Clemens.
Another ticket sold at Us Energy Distribution Llc, at G4005 Clio Rd. in Flint, matched five white balls with Megaplier for a $2 million prize.
Here are the rest of the Michigan winnings from Tuesday night's drawing (per the Michigan Lottery):
|WIN CONDITIONS
|WINNERS
|PRIZE
|Match 5 White Balls + Mega Ball
|0
|Jackpot
|Match 5 White Balls
|1
|$1 million
|Match 4 White Balls + Mega Ball
|1
|$10,000
|Match 4 White Balls
|8
|$500
|Match 3 White Balls + Mega Ball
|31
|$200
|Match 3 White Balls
|710
|$10
|Match 2 White Balls + Mega Ball
|571
|$10
|Match 1 White Ball + Mega Ball
|4,401
|$4
|Match Mega Ball
|11,082
|$2
|Match 5 White Balls with Megaplier
|1
|$2 million
|Match 4 White Balls + Mega Ball with Megaplier
|0
|$20,000
|Match 4 White Balls with Megaplier
|1
|$1,000
|Match 3 White Balls + Mega Ball with Megaplier
|2
|$400
|Match 3 White Balls with Megaplier
|69
|$20
|Match 2 White Balls + Mega Ball with Megaplier
|72
|$20
|Match 1 White Ball + Mega Ball with Megaplier
|548
|$8
|Match Mega Ball with Megaplier
|1,355
|$4
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.