Two Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million, $2 million sold in Michigan

DETROIT - Two Mega Millions tickets sold in Michigan hit for a $1 million and $2 million prize in Tuesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers Tuesday night were 20, 31, 39, 46, 49 and Mega Ball 23, Megaplier 2x. The drawing jackpot was $52 million. The next drawing will be 11 p.m. Friday.

In Michigan, one ticket matched five whit balls for a $1 million prize. That ticket was sold at Ahlora Mart Llc, at 201 N. Groesbeck in Mount Clemens.

Another ticket sold at Us Energy Distribution Llc, at G4005 Clio Rd. in Flint, matched five white balls with Megaplier for a $2 million prize.

Here are the rest of the Michigan winnings from Tuesday night's drawing (per the Michigan Lottery):

WIN CONDITIONS WINNERS PRIZE Match 5 White Balls + Mega Ball 0 Jackpot Match 5 White Balls 1 $1 million Match 4 White Balls + Mega Ball 1 $10,000 Match 4 White Balls 8 $500 Match 3 White Balls + Mega Ball 31 $200 Match 3 White Balls 710 $10 Match 2 White Balls + Mega Ball 571 $10 Match 1 White Ball + Mega Ball 4,401 $4 Match Mega Ball 11,082 $2 Match 5 White Balls with Megaplier 1 $2 million Match 4 White Balls + Mega Ball with Megaplier 0 $20,000 Match 4 White Balls with Megaplier 1 $1,000 Match 3 White Balls + Mega Ball with Megaplier 2 $400 Match 3 White Balls with Megaplier 69 $20 Match 2 White Balls + Mega Ball with Megaplier 72 $20 Match 1 White Ball + Mega Ball with Megaplier 548 $8 Match Mega Ball with Megaplier 1,355 $4

