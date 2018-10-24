Winning Mega Millions numbers from drawing on Tuesday, Oct. 23

Here are the winning numbers for the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.

The winning Mega Millions numbers for Oct. 23 are: #28, #70, #5, #62, #65, and #5

The $1.6 billion jackpot is the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and largest ever jackpot in U.S. and world history. The number two lottery jackpot in U.S. and world history was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot.

Three lucky ticket holders from California, Florida, and Tennessee matched the five white balls and Powerball to win that huge jackpot on Jan. 13, 2016.

If a Michigan player wins tonight's $1.6 billion jackpot, it would be the largest Mega Millions prize ever won in the state and the largest ever Michigan Lottery prize. On April 22, 2005, a Port Huron couple, Ralph and Mary Stebbins, won $208 million playing Mega Millions. On Aug. 15, 2012, Donald Lawson, of Lapeer, won a $337 million Powerball jackpot. Lawson's jackpot holds the record for the largest Lottery prize ever won in Michigan.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening. Each Mega Millions play is only $2. For an additional $1 per play, players have the opportunity to add a "Megaplier" that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

