Woman wins $300,000 on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket

LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan woman won $300,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

The 60-year-old from Ionia County won the prize playing the Double Bonus Cashword instant game.

“It didn’t feel real when I scratched the ticket off, and it doesn’t feel real now,” she said.

The winner said that she plans to use some of the money to help her family and invest the rest.

Players have won more than $9 million playing Double Bonus Cashword, which launched in August. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $300,000. More than $16 million in prizes remain, including two $300,000 top prizes, seven $10,000 prizes and 32 $2,000 prizes.

