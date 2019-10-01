When will recreational marijuana hit Michigan store shelves?

DETROIT - Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to legalize recreational marijuana last November. It's technically been legal since December. So why can't you buy it yet?

Licensing and rules

In July, the Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) released emergency rules to put the ballot language into effect until at least Jan. 2020.

The rules are mostly for businesses and growers. Starting on Nov. 1, 2019, MRA will begin accepting applications for recreational marijuana businesses.

So, it's likely you could start seeing recreational marijuana in late November or early December. But there's another hurdle, depending on where you live.

Communities opt out

Hundreds (nearly 1,000) of Michigan communities have decided to opt out of recreational marijuana sales. The opt-out list includes major communities in Metro Detroit, including Livonia, Dearborn, Port Huron, Novi, Royal Oak, Rochester Hills and Sterling Heights.

These communities can opt back in, of course. Some decided to opt out as a precaution, waiting to see what state lawmakers decide on official rules.

Some opted out simply because their individual communities voted against the proposal in November. Certain communities have approved caps on the number of growers and businesses allowed.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.