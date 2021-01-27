Robinhood, TD Ameritrade, other brokerages have tech problems at market open

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Users trying access their stock brokerage accounts as the market opened Wednesday morning were faced with a debilitating technical problem that shut many out of their accounts.

Robinhood and TD Ameritrade were among the brokerages that reportedly experienced “technical difficulties” at open. The apps were unresponsive.

Robinhood, TD Ameritrade & other major brokerages experiencing technical difficulties at open, due to record volume. — Stock Talk Weekly (@stocktalkweekly) January 27, 2021

TD Ameritrade said this was due to “unprecedented volumes” as it replied to a flurry of tweets.

“Please be aware that unprecedented volumes today may be causing limited access to the TD Ameritrade Mobile app. Please consider using our website or other platforms.”

Please be aware that unprecedented volumes today may be causing limited access to the TD Ameritrade Mobile app. Please consider using our website or other platforms. — TD Ameritrade (@TDAmeritrade) January 27, 2021

There were reports of login issues on the TD desktop site, too.

By 11 a.m. the issue was resolved, TD said:

Access to the TD Ameritrade Mobile app has been resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience & take the performance & reliability of our trading platforms very seriously. — TD Ameritrade (@TDAmeritrade) January 27, 2021

Meanwhile, stocks were “broadly lower” in early trading on Wall Street on Wednesday, as investors focus on the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting and the outlook for the economy as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

