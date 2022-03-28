Money Minute: Simplified financial planning -- 50 tips to get started

Here’s what you need to know to help simplify your financial planning -- watch the video above.
Further financial planning tips:
- Track spending for one month, do it again.
- Make one additional house payment this year.
- Tear up one credit card, then another. Contact Consumer Credit Counseling.
- Use true no-load mutual funds.
- Use index mutual funds.
- Buy term insurance. Research the cost on the Internet.
- Increase the deductibles on your homeowner’s insurance. Invest the savings
- Increase the deductibles on your automotive insurance. Invest the savings
- Carry “liability only” insurance on your on your old car.
- Fund your 401(k) with your tax return . Change your deductions next year.
- Reallocate your 401(k) once a year. Stick to your allocation.
- Only look at your portfolio once every 4 months.
- Read the “Average Family’s Guide to Financial Freedom” by Bill and Mary Toohey.
- Read “The Millionaire Next Door.”
- Pack a sack lunch once a week
- Check with your CPA mid-year to estimate your annual taxes. Pay no more than is needed.
- Initiate a monthly meeting with your spouse to discuss matters of money.
- Set up a savings account with your child. Talk about college expenses with that kid.
- Start saving for college expenses. $50 will do .
- Go to www.savingforcollege.com. Read about section 529. Find the cheap one.
- Set up a health savings account.
- Sign up for a Gym on a monthly basis.
- Get simple wills done.
- If you’re a single person- get power of attorney’s completed
- Research the cost of long-term care as part of your retirement plan.
- Give one check for the year to the temple or your church
- Brew your own coffee; Skip the gourmet stuff -- invest the rest, retire Rich.
- Reduce your 401(k) plan to only six mutual funds-use index funds.
- Refinance your 30-year mortgage to a 15-year note. Pay it off in 10.
- Look into starting a small business -- write a business plan.
- Save for a down payment on your first house. Save a 20% down payment.
- Skip buying a lottery ticket.
- Set up a Roth IRA. Bank draft,$100 a month.
- After you have tracked your expenses for one month, reduce them the next.
- Spend no more than $50 on a watch.
- Read about variable annuities-decide against them.
- Read about variable universal life insurance -- decide against using it.
- Set a uniform gift to minors for your child to supplement your 529.
- Invest for capital gains.
- Avoid unneeded tax deferral.
- Find a financial planner who charges on a fee only basis. No commissions allowed.
- Find seven assets classes that you will use in your 401(k) -- stick to them.
- Finance your next car for three years. Drive it for four. Save the payment.
- Create financial plan for yourself knowing where you are right now,and where you want to be
- Research using an immediate annuity for part of your retirement funds.
- Dedicate yourself to accumulating a cash reserve. Save $100
- Stay married.
- Mediate your divorce.
- Read “Overspent American” by Juliet B Shor
- Research the idea of being in business for yourself at age 61-65. Deduct medical premiums.
Alternates:
- Set up a savings plan by bank draft using no-load mutual funds.
- Set up a quarterly meeting to talk about money with your kid
- When your home has appreciated 20%, tell your mortgage company to stop the PMI.
- Cash reserves will help you increase your deductibles. Increase your cash reserves.
- Dedicate yourself to low fees in 529 plans . f. Define your critical capital.
- Dedicate yourself to living on 24 pay periods. Put two “pay periods” toward your mortgage.
- If you watch a daily show about money -- stop; if you don’t, start. Keep it to once a week.
