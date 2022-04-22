Download or print: Michigan’s financial planning for your peace of mind

Business men work with calculator and laptop on the white table at office

The State of Michigan offers a 52 page downloadable collection of forms and information to help you plan ahead financially.

This booklet was designed to assist you in pre-planning by providing frequently asked questions and general information on MIPeace of Mind Registry, Funeral Representative designation, Michigan’s Statutory Will and Patient Advocate law, and organ donation. This booklet is not intended to replace the advice of legal professionals when it comes to making long-term care and end-of-life decisions.

You can view it and download it here.