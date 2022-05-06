Babysitting rates are on the rise; up 11% in last year

Hiring a babysitter, like many things, is getting more expensive.

Data compiled by UrbanSitter, overall, babysitting rates rose significantly in the past year: an 11% increase. Given that rates rose just 3.9% from 2019 to 2020, this is a big increase. If you’re looking for a sitter, you’ve likely seen higher rates, with the national average being $20.57 per hour for one child and $23.25 per hour for two children.

The highest hourly rates for one child by area was in New York City and San Francisco, topping more than $23 per hour on average.

More fun facts about 2022 caregiver rates:

The least expensive city for a sitter is in San Antonio at $12.70/hr for 1 child and the most expensive city is New York City with an average rate of $23.45/hr for 1 child.

40% of nannies nationally make between $30,000 – $50,000 a year.

The average pet sitter rate is $16.07/hr and the cost of a dog walk is $18.31.

Want a clean home? The average housekeeping rate is $27.83/hr.

If you’re in need of a house sitter, 56% pay between $25-50 per day.

Local 4′s Sandra Ali takes a look at the impact of rising babysitting costs for local families -- watch her story in the video player above.