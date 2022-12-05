32º

LIVE

Money

Money Minute: How and why to check credit reports

Rod Meloni, Reporter, CFP ®

Tags: Money, Money Minute, Financial Planning, Financial Literacy, Financial Education, Finances, Credit, Credit Scores, FICO, Credit Reports
This Money Minute, we're still discussing credits cores, which are important when it comes to our financial decisions and planning. In this segment, we're covering credit reports, what they contain and how often you can obtain them.

This Money Minute, we’re still discussing credits cores, which are important when it comes to our financial decisions and planning.

In this segment, we’re covering credit reports, what they contain and how often you can obtain them.

Learn more in the video report above.

More reading on this

More tips: Money Minute section

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rod Meloni is an Emmy Award-winning Business Editor on Local 4 News and a Certified Financial Planner™ Professional.

email