Michigan native makes it on Forbes 30 under 30 list for high-end women’s ski apparel brand

A woman from west Michigan has made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for retail and e-commerce as she co-founded a high-end women’s ski apparel brand.

Michigan State University alumna and Silver Lake native Ariana Ferwerda made the list after co-founding “Halfdays.”

“We’re on a mission to shake up the outdoors. Fun and fashion deserve a seat next to technical gear, and we’re crafting stylish outdoor wear that gets more women excited about getting outside and out on the mountain. Are you ready to strap in?” Halfdays

The 27-year-old and her friend, a professional skier Kiley McKinnon, founded the company to address the gap in functional and stylish ski wear for women, according to their Forbes profile. The best friend duo launched “Halfdays” in November 2020. The clothing line can be found at Backcountry, Bloomingdale’s and Nordstrom.

The company uses recycled materials to make these fashionable yet functional winter gear.