39º

Money

Michigan native makes it on Forbes 30 under 30 list for high-end women’s ski apparel brand

‘Halfdays’ focuses on fashionable, functional winter gear

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Halfdays, Forbes, Business, Michigan State University, Michigan, Consumer, Skiing, Ariana Ferwerda
Halfdays ski apparel (Halfdays)

A woman from west Michigan has made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for retail and e-commerce as she co-founded a high-end women’s ski apparel brand.

Michigan State University alumna and Silver Lake native Ariana Ferwerda made the list after co-founding “Halfdays.”

The 27-year-old and her friend, a professional skier Kiley McKinnon, founded the company to address the gap in functional and stylish ski wear for women, according to their Forbes profile. The best friend duo launched “Halfdays” in November 2020. The clothing line can be found at Backcountry, Bloomingdale’s and Nordstrom.

The company uses recycled materials to make these fashionable yet functional winter gear.

View this profile on Instagram

Halfdays (@halfdays) • Instagram photos and videos

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter