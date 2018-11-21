Appen is looking for a Voice/Speech Contributor

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich - Job Title
Voice/Speech Contributor
Location
Farmington Hills, MI
Company Name
Apppen
Job Type
Hourly
Job Summary
Appen is a global leader in the development of high-quality, human-annotated datasets for machine learning and artificial intelligence.
We are currently seeking research participants for an in-car project that we are running out of our office in Farmington Hills, MI
Responsibilities and Duties
Participants will be driven in Appen vehicles by Appen employees while being recorded in a variety of acoustic environments.
The audio data collected in this project will be used to test the accuracy of in-car speech recognition systems.
Qualifications and Skills
In order to be eligible for this project, you must:
- Be a native speaker of U.S. or Canadian English (must be within the following accent groups):
- Asian-American
- Hispanic (Native Bilingual in English and Spanish
- North Central - e.g. Minneapolis, Madison, Sioux City
- Eastern New England - e.g., Boston, Down East Maine, Providence
- Western New England- e.g., Worcester, Burlington (includes upstate New York)
- New York City - including western Long Island and northern New Jersey
- South Midland - e.g., Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Kansas City
- North Midland - e.g., Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Des Moines, Omaha
- Coastal Southeast - e.g., Charleston, Savannah
- Southern - e.g., Memphis, Atlanta, Jackson, New Orleans, Dallas, Houston
- Western - e.g., Seattle, San Diego, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Billings, Portland
- Canada - e.g, Toronto, Montreal (English-speaking), Winnipeg, Calgary, Vancouver
- African-American
- French Canadian
- Inland-North - e.g., Buffalo, Cleveland, Detroit, Chicago
- Be 18 years or older
- Be able to commute to Farmington Hills, MI office for a recording session
Recording sessions last 2, 4 and 6 hours, and compensate between $65 and $195 USD depending on session length. Compensation is in the form of an e-MasterCard gift card.
How to apply
To apply, copy and paste the link below on a new browser and fill out the form
https://goo.gl/forms/vQi66yzcdEVzjFsj2
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.