Appen is looking for a Voice/Speech Contributor

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich - Job Title

Voice/Speech Contributor

Location

Farmington Hills, MI

Company Name

Apppen

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

Appen is a global leader in the development of high-quality, human-annotated datasets for machine learning and artificial intelligence.

We are currently seeking research participants for an in-car project that we are running out of our office in Farmington Hills, MI

Responsibilities and Duties

Participants will be driven in Appen vehicles by Appen employees while being recorded in a variety of acoustic environments.

The audio data collected in this project will be used to test the accuracy of in-car speech recognition systems.

Qualifications and Skills

In order to be eligible for this project, you must:

Be a native speaker of U.S. or Canadian English (must be within the following accent groups): Asian-American Hispanic (Native Bilingual in English and Spanish North Central - e.g. Minneapolis, Madison, Sioux City Eastern New England - e.g., Boston, Down East Maine, Providence Western New England- e.g., Worcester, Burlington (includes upstate New York) New York City - including western Long Island and northern New Jersey South Midland - e.g., Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Kansas City North Midland - e.g., Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Des Moines, Omaha Coastal Southeast - e.g., Charleston, Savannah Southern - e.g., Memphis, Atlanta, Jackson, New Orleans, Dallas, Houston Western - e.g., Seattle, San Diego, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Billings, Portland Canada - e.g, Toronto, Montreal (English-speaking), Winnipeg, Calgary, Vancouver African-American French Canadian Inland-North - e.g., Buffalo, Cleveland, Detroit, Chicago

Be 18 years or older

Be able to commute to Farmington Hills, MI office for a recording session

Recording sessions last 2, 4 and 6 hours, and compensate between $65 and $195 USD depending on session length. Compensation is in the form of an e-MasterCard gift card.

How to apply

To apply, copy and paste the link below on a new browser and fill out the form

https://goo.gl/forms/vQi66yzcdEVzjFsj2

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.