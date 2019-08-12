Detroit Symphony Orchestra seeking digital content specialist

zizzy0104/freeimages.com

Job Title

Digital Content Specialist

Company Name

Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Full Time Salary

Job Summary

The digital content specialist will create, manage and schedule digital content for the DSO's internal and external digital signage, as well as create content for online digital marketing to engage various Detroit Symphony Orchestra constituencies. The position supports the work of the Patron Development & Engagement Department, and reports to the Digital Marketing Manager. The Digital Content Specialist will also work with multiple departments within the DSO to define and implement strategies based on audience research and engagement.

Responsibilities and Duties

Create compelling content utilizing images, audio, video, illustration, animation and typography for use across internal and external digital signage and other areas of digital marketing

Plan successful marketing and sales strategies, including collecting, creating and editing content to promote DSO events, musicians, donors, leadership, events and education programs

Work collaboratively in a multifunctional team and with DSO departments, clients and sponsors to create effective content with sales-oriented messaging for campaigns

Organize digital signage content in a functional and aesthetically appealing way that will attract users and encourage them to act

Coordinate content schedules to ensure displayed content is accurate and current

Synchronize content across multiple displays to create an engaging atmosphere

Develop and implement new layouts, concepts, templates and assets within the digital signage system

Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues with the potential to be on call

Perform other duties as assigned

Qualifications and Skills

Bachelor's degree in marketing, digital arts, communications or related field preferred

1-5 years design experience on digital platforms with an eye for typography, layouts and premium brand work

Ability to identify relevant trends and market opportunities to engage the appropriate resources to further the DSO's mission

Expertise with online content management systems for digital signage preferred

Prior experience with Carousel digital signage software and BrightSign hardware is a plus

Expertise using editing software (image, audio and video)

Adobe Creative Suite proficiency preferred

Experience with illustration and animation a plus

Basic working knowledge of computer networking

Dynamic self-starter with an entrepreneurial spirit who can think strategically and provide solutions

Action-oriented, decisive, a quick study with proven ability to accurately analyze information and act

Superior organizational, communication and interpersonal skills

Motivated to network socially with a passion for building relationships

Leads with a positive attitude and the ability to provide superior patron service

Sensitive to the needs of individuals and able to maneuver within multiple departments

Ability to work well under pressure with persistence, perseverance, tenacity, integrity and patience

Strategist who is motivated by deadlines and measurable outcomes

How to apply

Send a resume to jobs@dso.org.

