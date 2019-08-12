Detroit Symphony Orchestra seeking digital content specialist

Job Title
Job Summary
The digital content specialist will create, manage and schedule digital content for the DSO's internal and external digital signage, as well as create content for online digital marketing to engage various Detroit Symphony Orchestra constituencies. The position supports the work of the Patron Development & Engagement Department, and reports to the Digital Marketing Manager. The Digital Content Specialist will also work with multiple departments within the DSO to define and implement strategies based on audience research and engagement.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Create compelling content utilizing images, audio, video, illustration, animation and typography for use across internal and external digital signage and other areas of digital marketing
- Plan successful marketing and sales strategies, including collecting, creating and editing content to promote DSO events, musicians, donors, leadership, events and education programs
- Work collaboratively in a multifunctional team and with DSO departments, clients and sponsors to create effective content with sales-oriented messaging for campaigns
- Organize digital signage content in a functional and aesthetically appealing way that will attract users and encourage them to act
- Coordinate content schedules to ensure displayed content is accurate and current
- Synchronize content across multiple displays to create an engaging atmosphere
- Develop and implement new layouts, concepts, templates and assets within the digital signage system
- Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues with the potential to be on call
- Perform other duties as assigned
Qualifications and Skills
- Bachelor's degree in marketing, digital arts, communications or related field preferred
- 1-5 years design experience on digital platforms with an eye for typography, layouts and premium brand work
- Ability to identify relevant trends and market opportunities to engage the appropriate resources to further the DSO's mission
- Expertise with online content management systems for digital signage preferred
- Prior experience with Carousel digital signage software and BrightSign hardware is a plus
- Expertise using editing software (image, audio and video)
- Adobe Creative Suite proficiency preferred
- Experience with illustration and animation a plus
- Basic working knowledge of computer networking
- Dynamic self-starter with an entrepreneurial spirit who can think strategically and provide solutions
- Action-oriented, decisive, a quick study with proven ability to accurately analyze information and act
- Superior organizational, communication and interpersonal skills
- Motivated to network socially with a passion for building relationships
- Leads with a positive attitude and the ability to provide superior patron service
- Sensitive to the needs of individuals and able to maneuver within multiple departments
- Ability to work well under pressure with persistence, perseverance, tenacity, integrity and patience
- Strategist who is motivated by deadlines and measurable outcomes
How to apply
Send a resume to jobs@dso.org.
