Dick's Sporting Goods seeking seasonal employees in Michigan

Retailer plans to hire 130 candidates as part of 'National Signing Day' Oct. 16

Dick's Sporting Goods is looking to hire 130 seasonal employees across its 12 Michigan locations on Oct. 16 as part of its "National Signing Day."

The company is seeking applicants who are "passionate about sports to draw on their personal experiences and in-depth knowledge to guide, inform, equip and inspire customers this holiday season," according to a media release.

Those interested are encouraged to apply online then visit their nearest Dick's on Oct. 16 to be interviewed.

Michigan store locations:

  • Rochester Hills
  • Northville
  • Chesterfield
  • Novi (Fountain Walk)
  • Bloomfield
  • Sterling Heights
  • Livonia
  • Canton
  • Roseville
  • Troy
  • Taylor
  • Brighton

