Didn't graduate college? Here are the highest-paying jobs without needing a college degree

Are you looking for employment or trying to make more money, but failing to do so because you lack that college degree most employers covet?

Look no further. CareerBuilder, a human capital solutions company based out of Chicago, recently published a list that can help you find a high-paying job that is readily available.

Coming in at No. 1 is electrician. With an 11-percent job growth and more than 700,000 electrician jobs in 2018, these positions pay, on average, $26.33 per hour. All you need is a high school diploma and an apprenticeship.

No. 2 includes plumbers, pipefitters and steamfitters, that make $25.76 per hour on average. There are more than 400,000 of these jobs available now.

Rounding out the top three are computer user support specialists. There are also 700,000 of these jobs, and they pay $25.50 per hour on average. Some college is required, but you still do not need to graduate.

Here is the rest of the top 10:

No. 4: Industrial machinery mechanics -- Average pay: $24.87

No. 5: Surgical technologists -- Average pay: $22.68

No. 6: Heating, air conditioning and refrigeration mechanics and installers -- Average pay: $22.39

No. 7: Chefs and head cooks: Average pay -- $21.54

No. 8: Fitness trainers and aerobics instructors -- Average pay: $20.23

No. 9: Medical records and health information technicians -- Average pay: $19.96

No. 10: Self-enrichment education teachers -- Average pay: $19.91

